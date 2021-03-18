Bamco Inc. NY Has $166.71 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $166,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $10.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $645.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,964. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $687.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

