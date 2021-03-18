Bamco Inc. NY Has $203.30 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $203,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

ZI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,736,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,736,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,539,440 shares of company stock worth $244,356,558.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

