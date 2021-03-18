Bamco Inc. NY Sells 75,043 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,421,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,043 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises about 3.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $1,233,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSE:MTN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $333.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

