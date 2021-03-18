Bamco Inc. NY Sells 9,527 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.83% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $488,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

MTD traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,092.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,446. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,143.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

