Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

BNDSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Banco Sabadell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94.

About Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY)

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.