Bank of America Downgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. Cowen increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $63.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.