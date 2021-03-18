Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

