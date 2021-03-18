Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Mueller Water Products worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

