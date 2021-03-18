Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $18,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $888,368 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

