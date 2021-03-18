Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Sykes Enterprises worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE opened at $44.59 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYKE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.