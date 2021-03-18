Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,312 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,480 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Perficient stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

