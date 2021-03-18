Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 30,539 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,247.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

