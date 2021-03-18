Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,042 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of First Citizens BancShares worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA stock opened at $853.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $875.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $733.97 and a 200-day moving average of $553.42. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.