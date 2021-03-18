Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,161 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of KLIC opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

