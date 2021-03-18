Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

OZK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of OZK opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.