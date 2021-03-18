Barclays Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $205.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.