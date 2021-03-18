Barclays PLC Acquires 37,932 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 71,501 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

