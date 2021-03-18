Barclays PLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.41% of Cooper-Standard worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $752.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

