Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Encore Wire worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

