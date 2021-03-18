Barclays PLC Sells 24,325 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 129.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

