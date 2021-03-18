Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVGW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

