Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACCYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Accor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

