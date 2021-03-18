Barry Lewin Buys 100,000 Shares of QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) Stock

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) insider Barry Lewin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,700.00 ($26,928.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.30.

QuickFee Company Profile

QuickFee Limited provides payment and lending solutions to professional service firms in Australia and the United States. The company develops QuickFee, an online platform and lending solution that enables clients to securely pay invoices up-front or over time. QuickFee Limited was founded in 2009 and is based in Baulkham Hills, Australia.

