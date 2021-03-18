Basf’s (BAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.66 ($85.48).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €70.76 ($83.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion and a PE ratio of -60.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.45. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €72.84 ($85.69).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

