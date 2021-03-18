Bata (BTA) Price Reaches $0.0519 on Major Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $262,370.63 and approximately $485.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bata has traded 191.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00348539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

