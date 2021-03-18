Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMWYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $34.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

