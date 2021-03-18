Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BMWYY stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

