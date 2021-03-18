Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,611,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,864. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

