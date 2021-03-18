Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $49.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,708. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $226.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.