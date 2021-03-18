Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $9.78 Million in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 312,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pacific Premier Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

