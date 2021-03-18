Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 84.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.26. 30,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

