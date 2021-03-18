Beam (BEAM) Price Up 33.8% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $82.35 million and approximately $26.06 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,870,160 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.