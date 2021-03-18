Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $11,776,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

