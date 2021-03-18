Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

