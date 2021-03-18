Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells $92,128.92 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $92,128.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.38. 2,890,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.78. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,263,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.