BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $56.23. Approximately 2,322,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,813,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

Specifically, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,017 shares of company stock valued at $109,287,387 in the last three months.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

