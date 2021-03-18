Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $383.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.89.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.93. 1,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.79. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

