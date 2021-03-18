Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $425.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $380.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.09.

TECH stock opened at $381.82 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

