Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $264.15 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

