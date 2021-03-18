Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down to $81.51

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.51, but opened at $76.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 8,413 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

