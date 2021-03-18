BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $226,195.20 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $76,540.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $548,171.52.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $37.80 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

