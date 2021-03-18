BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,355 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.65% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $103,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,167 shares of company stock worth $3,721,055. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

