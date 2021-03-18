BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 11th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. BioVie makes up 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of BioVie as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIVI stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. BioVie has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

