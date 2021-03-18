BitCoal (COAL) Trading 32.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 57.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $15,597.93 and $282.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.38 or 0.00400377 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

