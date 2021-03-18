BitcoiNote Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One BitcoiNote token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $66,641.96 and $6.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,459,299 tokens. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

