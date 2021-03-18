Bithao Price Tops $0.30 (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Bithao has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00453873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00061700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00137032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00634079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,172,587 tokens. The official message board for Bithao is N/A. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

