Bitradio Hits One Day Volume of $12.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $45,418.90 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,775,862 coins and its circulating supply is 9,775,857 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.