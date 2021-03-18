BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.76. 11,401,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 56,669,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $45,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $3,779,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

