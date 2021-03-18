BlackRock Inc. Buys 121,200 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,251,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.37% of Enel Américas worth $34,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,836 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Ashmore Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 2,006,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 2,927.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.10.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.