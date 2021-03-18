BlackRock Inc. Has $32.32 Million Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 229,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of SFL worth $32,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SFL by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

SFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

